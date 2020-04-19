"She's just a beautiful, sweet woman from Queensland who runs a business and fell in love with me," he continued.

In February, Karl confirmed he and Jasmine were having a girl, telling 9Honey he “can’t wait to meet his little princess”.

And even though he raised three children with his ex-wife – Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 13 – the breakfast show host is reportedly ecstatic at the prospect of a newborn baby to add to the mix.

Karl has rubbished claims Jas is to blame for his divorce. Supplied

“Karl can’t wait to be a new dad, plus, he says to colleagues, the hours he works will be perfect to help out his wife as he will be up at 3am and home by 11am. The newborn will be his new Today show alarm clock!” the source adds.

“Jasmine and Karl were secretly telling friends they wanted a baby girl, so they’re really happy. Despite the break-up with Cassie, he has always loved being a dad and still does. He is already doting on mum-to-be Jasmine, spoiling her and doing as much as he can to support her leading up to the birth.”

Meanwhile, Cass recently commented on news that Karl is set to be a dad again.

Cass recently broke her silence on news Karl and Jas are expecting.

"What did you think when you saw that your ex is now having a baby with someone else? Was that a weird moment for you?" radio host Kyle Sandilands of The Kyle and Jackie O Show asked.