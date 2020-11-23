Hugh (left) quit his position after it came out that he was in a relationship with a former member of his staff. Getty

While some suggested Karl’s inclusion was in jest, especially given Sportsbet placed him with long odds of $45, the promotion would cap off a triumphant return to the top for Karl.

After being dumped from Today in December 2018, the father-of-four, who up until his axing had long been considered the network’s golden child, was reinstated as host alongside Allison Langdon in January.

At the time, it was claimed Hugh was eager to bring back Karl as Today was suffering with dwindling ratings with Deborah Knight and Georgie Gardner at the helm.

Allison and Karl (pictured) are taking the ratings by storm. Instagram

Since Karl’s return to the host’s chair, ratings have picked up, and the gap between Today and rival breakfast show Sunrise has narrowed.

Whether or not the idea will get off the ground remains unclear, however, an insider has insisted that the Nine Network, would not be particularly happy about it. “He would get into big trouble as Netflix is in direct competition with Stan, which is owned by Nine,” the source explains. “But then again, headstrong Karl usually does what Karl wants to do!”

Karl (pictured) with his wife Jasmine. Getty

