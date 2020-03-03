Karl Stefanovic has branded Cody Simpson 'Un-Australian', after the entertainer's American accent dominated an interview on Tuesday's Today Show.

'Just listening to that accent of yours, Cody, it's a real mishmash of... you've spent too long in the States, my friend!' Karl's co-host, Allison Langdon told Cody, who was raised on the Gold Coast before relocating to the US to pursue his singing career.

'I've been here too long, I've got to come home,' he admitted, a little embarrassed.

But Karl thought he'd rib his mate a bit more.

'It's outrageous! It's un-Australian, Cody!'

To Cody's credit, he's been living in America since he was 12 - and now, at 23, lives in California with his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.