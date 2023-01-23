“He has told the family that’s enough, no more dramas!”
In what’s been dubbed the celebrity dust-up of the decade, Karl and Michael were secretly filmed in an ugly brawl during their recent combined family holiday on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
Caught on camera by a local bystander in a Noosa park, the pair get verbal with one another after Michael, 41, gets slapped across the face twice by his girlfriend, and Karl’s sister-in-law, Jade Yarbrough, 30.
A furious Jade is heard accusing Michael of cheating with his ex-girlfriend, designer Pip Edwards. It’s alleged the exes had a tryst over Christmas, while Jade was holidaying in the US with Karl and Jasmine, 38.
She also said she saw a text message from Michael inviting Pip to join him in India, when he heads there to commentate on the cricket.
Michael issued an apology for his behaviour, saying: “[I’m] the only one at fault.”
