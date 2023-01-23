“Since that fight video went public, Karl has been rocked to the core. He is terrified that there could be more footage to come,” a close family friend tells New Idea.

Karl Stefanovic has swung into protective mode, calling an urgent family crisis meeting in the aftermath of his shock altercation with Michael Clarke .

“Because [wife] Jasmine witnessed the whole ugly showdown, Karl is very glad he has her to lean on.”

“Jas did everything she could to break up the fight, and is standing by Karl as they navigate the damage that’s been done.”

Also giving Karl, 48, support are his brothers Tom and Peter, Pete’s wife Sylvia Jeffreys, and his three eldest children, especially daughter Willow.

On tenterhooks, Karl “knows he cannot afford another crisis like this one”, adds the source.