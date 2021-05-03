Tough gig! Jasmine was forced to help movers while carrying baby Harper around. Media Mode

Sources close to the Today presenter tell New Idea that mother-of-one Jasmine has grown increasingly “fed up” with the couple’s ongoing struggle to find a permanent home – putting mounting pressure on their two-year marriage.

Jasmine is said to have reached “boiling point” last week when the couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in December 2018, were forced to lug boxes into the back of trucks while carrying their 1-year-old daughter Harper.

“They’ve been forking out thousands on rent as they struggle to find a home of their own, and to be kicked out has finally tipped Jasmine over the edge,” dishes the source, who points out that the timing of the move has been horrible.

Karl is facing an uphill battle to secure a family home. Media Mode

“The worst part is, the Sydney property market has exploded. Prices are sky-high – it’s put a massive strain on them,” explains the insider.

What’s more, the source says Sydney’s increasing house prices have friends wondering if the couple are going to “overextend themselves”.

“They will be paying anywhere between $4 million to $7 million for a new house at any moment. Add that to their existing mortgage on their Noosa home, plus the $200,000 renovation Jasmine has organised on it – it’s a lot,” shares the source.

The pair have had to uproot their 1-year-old after their rental home was recently sold. Media Mode

According to the source, Jasmine, 37, is hell-bent on making sure Karl, 46, secures a home for the family, including Harper, as soon as he can.

“Jasmine has read the riot act, it would seem, and Karl is hoping to secure his little princesses a castle of their very own in the next few weeks,” shares the source, who says Jasmine has big plans to redecorate.

The insider adds: “She won’t stray away from a fixer-upper. She’s an avid decorator – she just wants to sign on the dotted line yesterday!”