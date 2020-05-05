Karl Stefanovic has shared an emotional message about his newborn daughter, Harper May, who was born on May 1st. Getty

In the adorable photo, Harper May appears to be taking a nap on her father’s chest.

Karl and his wife-of-17-months, Jasmine, revealed over the weekend that they welcomed Harper May into the world on Friday at Sydney's North Shore Private Hospital.

Richard Wilkins on Saturday confirmed the happy news on the Today show, saying Jasmine had given birth to a “beautiful baby girl” just at the North Shore Private Hospital on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the doting dad shared a sweet photo of a father-daughter moment, along with a gushing message about his first child with wife Jasmine Yarbrough. Instagram

“We’ve just received word from our wonderful friend and colleague, Karl Stefanovic that he and his wife Jasmine have welcomed their beautiful baby Harper May,” Richard said.

“She weighed in at 2.9kg, she was born just after midday yesterday [Friday] and mum and bub are both doing very well,” he added.

Karl was reportedly spotted taking his heavily pregnant with to the hospital before the announcement was made.

Karl and his wife-of-17-months, Jasmine, revealed over the weekend that they welcomed Harper May into the world on Friday at Sydney's North Shore Private Hospital. Getty

"Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night's sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect," Karl previously told Today.

This is Karl and Jasmine's first child together but marks Karl's fourth child, who has three kids with former wife Cassandra Thorburn - Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava, 14.

Karl and Jasmine got married in San José del Cabo, Mexico in December 2018, and have been eagerly awaiting their first child together.