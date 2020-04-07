Karl Stefanovic confirms big changes on Today
With a baby girl arriving in May, Karl Stefanovic is fearful of COVID-19, as is his co-host, mother-of-two, Allison Langdon.
So, Channel Nine is taking every precaution to ensure its Today team doesn't contract the deadly virus.
'We're taking every precaution, because we all have families at home,' Karl told a local publication.
If the government bring in tighter restrictions, Karl admits they will broadcast from their own homes.
'People might question why we're still going in [to work], but let me tell you: I do not want to get this,' he insisted.
Until then, 'We don't have cameramen in the studio. We have one floor manager and everyone else is in a different room. We have very little human contact.'