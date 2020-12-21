Karl Stefanovic was playing a harmless game of beach cricket with his son River when a wayward ball sent him crashing to the sand Media Mode

Karl, his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, and their 7-month-old daughter Harper had been enjoying some rest and relaxation at Nelson Bay, with the family staying at the Amarna Luxury Beach Resort.

Karl’s older children Ava and River – from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn – and Karl’s mother, Jenny, also joined in on the holiday fun.

“After the cricket game, the family hung around at the hotel pool and seemed to be having a lovely time,” adds the onlooker.

Poor Karl was clearly in pain. Media Mode

It comes as rumours swirl that Karl and Jasmine are hoping to expand their brood with a baby boy.

“Karl would love nothing more than a brother for little Harper,” a TV insider previously told New Idea.

“He openly jokes with friends and colleagues: ‘Next one, next year is a boy.’”

It seems as much as he loves his girls, the 46-year-old is hoping to follow in family tradition.

“He has two brothers, Peter and Tom, and they are so close,” added the insider. “He wants the male-dominated Stefanovic extended family to continue.”

The Today presenter was then snapped rolling around in agony. Media Mode

Peter and wife, Sylvia Jeffreys, already have a little boy, Oscar, and in October announced they are expecting another boy next April.

Meanwhile, Karl is hoping another son will be on the way for him soon, too.

“Bottom line, Karl loves being a dad and being the patriarch of the ‘Stefanovic clan’,” said the source. “Having said that, he adores his daughters Ava and Harper, as much as he loves his brothers and sons.”

