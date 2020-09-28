“I just dropped three kilos,” The Today Show host captioned the pic of himself posing in a dimly lit restaurant with a freshly shaved noggin and the beginnings of a beard. “See ya Monday.”

Karl's bold new look certainly makes a statement. Instagram: @karlstefanovic_

The 46-year-old’s followers couldn’t help but compare his new ‘do with other members of the Chrome Dome club including fashion designer Alex Perry, actor Bruce Willis and Sunrise presenter David ‘Kochie’ Koch.

“I'm looking in a mirror,” The Morning Show’s Larry Emdur commented on the post.

“About time! Welcome to the club!” added Olympian Michael Klim.

Others weren’t convinced Karl had indeed succumbed to the clippers. Some even suggested his look was simply the result of a clever social media filter.

“No way, you would never shave your head,” one fan wrote. “You love your hair too much… what little there is… lol.”

“I call bull**** you wouldn’t do it,” said another. “If people don’t realise this is a filter they are delusional.”

Regardless, there’s no denying the clean-cut look suits Karl!

“You look so hot, you should do it for real,” read one compliment. “I thought it was Matt Moran. It actually looks great!”

