Sources say Karl won't confirm a pregnancy until he returns to Today. MEGA

“It’s why they brought the show’s starting date forward to early January because Jasmine will be around five months by then and it will be impossible to hide if they delay the announcement any longer.”

The insider adds that Karl, who is already a dad of three, will confirm the baby news on his first episode back, which is said to be January 6.

It will be symbolic of a new beginning for the embattled TV host, with the network no doubt hoping the announcement will boost the show’s ratings.

“Everyone loves a baby and Channel Nine executives know the type of media attention Karl’s pregnancy will garner – all eyes will be on him,” a source dishes.

“It’s exactly the type of positive publicity the show needs to start 2020 off with a bang and win back viewers.”

Social media pics show what appears to be Jasmine celebrating a baby shower. Instagram

The insider also claims that Karl wanting to start a family with Jasmine only made his return to his old hosting gig more appealing to the network.

“The ‘perfect timing’ of baby news and Karl’s TV comeback was no coincidence,” the source added.

With Karl said to have had his vasectomy reversed, the source also claims that if this is true, the couple may have used a fertility expert to help Jasmine and Karl fall pregnant, and so “there is increased chance of multiples with many of the treatments offered”.

