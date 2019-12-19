Karl Stefanovic and a pregnant Jasmine Yarbrough step out ahead of his return to Today Instagram

It had been said that Karl had been asked to keep a low profile by Nine ahead of his controversial return to Today - a year after being unceremoniously fired, but he must not be heeding that advice in pictures Jasmine shared to her Instagram account.

The pair looked loved up as they wrapped their arms around each other at the luxe soiree held by the Oatley family, who own much of Hamilton Island.

Their appearance comes a week after Jasmine appeared to confirm she is pregnant, throwing a baby shower party in New York.

The shoe designer, 34, as joined by a host of famous girlfriends, including Montana Cox and writer-actress Maureen Sebastian at the event.

Jasmine Yarbrough pregnant

Members of the group uploaded pictures of the event to Instagram, with one post captioned 'I love baby showers' and a second showing a visibly rounder Jasmine cradling her tum, illustrated with a baby emoji.

Jasmine later thanked her friends with her own sweet Instagram post.

Jasmine married Karl in a luxurious ceremony in Mexico in December 2018, after he split from his wife Cassandra Thornburn.

Before Jasmine and Karl wed, he was married to Cassandra Thorburn for 21 years, before calling it quits in 2016.

Karl and Cass share thee children, son Jackson, 20, daughter Ava, 12, and son River, 12.