The pretty actress was seen affectionately touching his knee before Justin held her hand.

The pair were photographed in a New Orleans club and onlookers noted the singer had been drinking heavily and seemed 'unsteady on his feet'.

“They were smiling and laughing," a source told the publication.

"At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg.

“Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

According to the onlookers although Justin and his wife Jessica Biel are considered to have one of the most rock solid marriages in Hollywood, Justin was not wearing his wedding ring that night.

According to the report the couple 'were alone on a balcony for around 40 minutes, before going inside. It is believed they left via a rear exit around 12.30am.'

Alisha is best known for her role in Shadowhunters, but she is currently filming a movie with Justin where the actors play lovers.

Jessica and Justin have been married for seven years and share two sons together.