'No. But you know, who knows what might happen,' Jonny replied, days after choosing to leave the experiment.

Connie cut in, 'You have said you’re still hopeful as well.

'Yeah,' he said.

But the group wasn't buying it. They demanded he be honest with Connie, who had romantic feelings for her husband.

'Jonny, stop getting splinters and decide which side of the fence you’re on, mate. Make your mind up,' Michael shouted. 'If you think it's worth going, "Guys, we like each other. We're comfortable with the other. We're sharing a bed with each other. We're touchy-feely. Let's see if we can make it."

'You’re both young, you’re both good-looking people, is it worth just sleeping with each other?'

The group agreed, as did Connie.

'That’s what I’m… I’m at that point, Michael. I’m at that point,' Connie said.

MAFS expert, Dr Trisha commented on her body language. 'Look, Connie wants it now. She’s animated, she’s energised.'

Connie explained: 'I’m open to it. I want to do it.'

To viewers, Jonny told how, 'She’s put the pressure on me for a few weeks, months now. I didn’t come in here just to have sex.'

Michael suggested: 'Maybe if you’re more intimate, something will develop.'

Michael insisted that Connie wouldn't become a 'stage-five clinger' if they did, while she insisted: 'You said that you are worried that if we do have sex I’ll be too emotionally attached.'

By this stage, Jonny was becoming enraged. 'For me it’s something personal. It’s something that means a lot to me... I won't go, f--king have sex with someone for no reason just to see if it works.'

Then the bombshell. 'Are you attracted to me?' Connie asked.

'Umm… no,' Jonny admitted after a LONG pause. 'But I still think you’re attractive. Umm, I just feel like the spark isn’t there. But I still find all the traits about you attractive.'

Relationship expert, John shook his head in amazement. 'It’s so difficult for him to be honest with her.'