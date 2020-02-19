The scene was reminiscent of the couple's 2018 visit to Australia.
As they exited the plane and made their way across the tarmac, Meghan juggled a briefcase in front of her stomach.
Hours later, they announced they were expecting their first child, the yet-to-be-born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The 38-year-old American actress has also been seen resting a protective hand over her middle in recent weeks - and the UK public i thrilled!
In 2019, Harry revealed he and Meghan were very keen to add to their family, but would cap the number of children at two.