“If a skewer comes out clean, it’s ready to go,” Julie quipped.

We are gob-smacked!

Shocked!

And, in absolute stitches of laughter.

So were fans, with one responding to her joke: “I did NOT expect that.”

The original tweet garnered hundreds of filthy, funny and down-right dirty responses, but we’re not sure any compare to that of the MasterChef champion’s.

We’ve rounded up some of the most notably naughty responses, below.

“It’s covered in brown sauce,” one twitter user wrote.

“Is it meant to be that colour?” another asked.

“Let’s see if this wet noodle sticks to the wall,” a third commented.

“This needs more cumin,” a fourth replied.

Julie is best known for winning the very first season of MasterChef Australia, beating out Poh Ling Yeow for the title in 2009.

The reality star was praised by fans earlier this year for opening up about a severe bout of depression.

Julie was suffering to the point that she couldn’t sleep or eat and as a result spent five weeks in a mental health facility.

After disappearing from her radio show Star 104.5’s Rabbit and Julie Goodwin, the mother of three shared a message to fans describing the pain as feeling like she was “trapped under a wet woollen blanket and every move was a massive effort … Anxiety kept coursing through me like electricity. Eventually all of this became so much that I just had nothing left.”

Julie has since slowly been on the mend.