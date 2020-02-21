Goodwin added that she decided to quit her radio show as of April this year.



“It was a massive and difficult decision because I love doing this job, respect and adore my colleagues, am in awe of the listeners and the relationships we’ve built.



“But still I needed to do it for my wellbeing and my family.”



The former reality-TV star added that the Christmas break left her feeling broken.



“Eventually, all of this became so much that I just had nothing left,” she said.

“No joy, no excitement. I couldn’t see a single thing to look forward to, and putting a smile on my face involved remembering which muscles to use and arranging them properly.



“It felt like being in the middle of the ocean, not knowing which way to swim to reach shore, just treading water more and more slowly.



“Stopping seemed like it would be such a relief.

However Goodwin went on to offer advice to those suffering.



“The biggest lesson I’ve learned, and this is what I’d like to pass on: treat yourself the way you would treat someone you love,” she said.



“Don’t work more than you would allow your partner or child to work.



“Don’t speak to yourself with harsh words you’d never use towards your friends or colleagues.



“Be as kind to yourself as you try to be to others.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression call Life Line on 13 11 14 or visit Beyond Blue.