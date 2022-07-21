David called time on his relationship with Julie after eight years. Getty

The shock news comes following his split with Julie Bishop, which he announced in a statement that read: "I'm going to be focused on living in Manly and Melbourne for the foreseeable future.

"I wish Julie all the best in her ongoing stellar career."

Bishop did not respond to the statement.

The pair’s breakup came as a shock to many, as it occurred just one week after they visited London together and dined with Prince Charles.

The pair’s breakup came as a shock to many. Getty

And it seems that Julie isn’t too keen on discussing it, as she looked uncomfortable when Today show hosts rushed to probe her about it during an interview on Tuesday.

The deputy Liberal leader appeared on the breakfast show to discuss her ambassador role with Perth-based mining services company Mineral Resources Limited.

However, things turned understandably frosty when Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon's interview opened with questions about her love life.

"First we just wanted to check in and see how you are because, look, it's tough going through a break-up, particularly when it is public," Allison asked Julie to kick off the interview.

She wasn't impressed about being asked about her split. Nine

Clearly trying to steer the awkward conversation in a different direction, the 66-year-old replied bluntly, "I'm fine, but I'm wondering how you two are doing?"

Feeling the palpable tension in the air, Karl cut in quickly, saying, “I don‘t want to think about it too much, it is a Monday morning. As long as you’re OK.”

"I'm fine. Now that's settled, let's go onto the video," Julie responded before steering the conversation toward her promotional video in which she starred alongside Hollywood stars Kate Walsh and Hugh Jackman.

Julie and David are believed to have begun dating around 2014 when they were first seen in public together.