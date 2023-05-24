Beloved Australian comedian Julia Morris has lifted the lid on a debilitating medical condition that many fans didn’t even realise she suffered from.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday night and shared an intimate photo of herself, looking downtrodden and worse for wear from her bed.

Adorned in her comfy winter pajamas, and with a miserable look on her face, Julia captioned the post with a very simple, yet impactful line of questioning: “Vertigo….any thoughts? Jx”

WATCH NOW: Behind the scences with Julia Morris on her Australian Women's Weekly photo shoot. Article continues after video.