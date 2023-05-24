Fans have been quick to show their support for the beloved comedian.
Beloved Australian comedian Julia Morris has lifted the lid on a debilitating medical condition that many fans didn’t even realise she suffered from.
The 55-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday night and shared an intimate photo of herself, looking downtrodden and worse for wear from her bed.
Adorned in her comfy winter pajamas, and with a miserable look on her face, Julia captioned the post with a very simple, yet impactful line of questioning: “Vertigo….any thoughts? Jx”
Instantaneously, fans and friends of the long-running I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! host jumped in the comments to share their support and insight into the condition
“Lots of rest and time. Unfortunately, I don’t have any magic solutions for you,” one follower commented.
Another added: I’d rather give birth than have that [vertigo] again!!! I was down for five days,” said another whilst recommending Julia “google vertigo exercises” to combat the symptoms.
Alongside regular followers, many of Julia’s celebrity friends were quick to share some love, some of which even admitted in the comments that they too were sufferers of the condition.
“DM - I have the BEST remedy. Works every time,” wrote Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger.
“I’ve had it when on tour. Mine is related to the stage lighting. Sets m’brain off fizzin like a volcano. Try to diffuse the lightning maybe…? And have an object that is lit in the darkness of the auditorium which your eyes can latch on to for focus. Good luck qweeeeen x” wrote Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French.
Fans and friends were quick to share their well wishes.
Gogglebox funny woman Yvie Jones also shared a sweet message of support, “Oh Julia I have it too!!! Scouring your comments for help!”
For those unaware, vertigo causes sufferers to feel like they or the environment around them is moving and/or spinning.
It is usually caused by a problem with the way balance works in the inner ear, but can also be caused by problems in certain parts of the brain.