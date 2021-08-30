Julia Morris has undergone an eye procedure. Instagram

Julia's industry pals were quick to support the comedian in the comments section.

Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue wrote: "We love seeing that smile ✨😃⭐️."

Jessica Rowe penned a similarly sweet message, adding, "Beautiful- inside and out ❤️❤️❤️".

Candice Warner was also seen, writing, "You look incredible 🔥🔥".

As was presenter Melissa Doyle who added a simple: "😍".

Back To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney was even keen to follow in the 53-year-old's footsteps, writing, "Book me in ploise! 🙌👏👏👏❤️".

Julia co-hosts I'm A Celebrity with Dr. Chris Brown. Channel Ten

The presenter's followers were equally as stunned with the transformation.

"Wow love - amazing. Well done you and I admire you for posting this and not pretended it was from eating healthy and exercising! 😘" one wrote.

Not missing a beat, the comedian's response was characteristically witty, penning, "Can you imagine Tan, oh yes… just sleeping more… I would have to sleep for 30years to look so fresh 😂😍 jx".

WATCH: Julia Morris revealed as Kitten on The Masked Singer (Article continues after video)

Though she might shamelessly flirt with Dr. Chris Brown on I'm A Celebrity, Julia is happily married with two kids to fellow comedian, Dan Thomas.

"As the years go on and you're raising children there has to be a real ballast of best friend there,” Julia told The Weekly of their relationship.

“Because if anything is going to blow apart, it will blow apart from having kids. If he ever wants to entice me into la boudoir, he just has to unpack the dishwasher. Nothing starts mummy up like all the washing done. Oh you sexy man."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.