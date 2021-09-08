Jules is sharing all her skincare secrets. Supplied

"Every day I cleanse, moisturise (an absolute MUST), apply serum, and then for the cherry on top – eye cream…(which, let’s face, these tired eyes need more than ever these days!)" she says.

As a mum-of-two who is currently home schooling, most days there isn’t much time left over for Jules to spare for her skin, which is why she needs the products she uses to be "simple, fast, and effective."

"Olay’s Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Range is my go-to when it comes to quick and effective skincare products," she says.

The collection includes a moisturiser, serum and eye cream, and Jules isn't the only one in her household who's a fan of the products.

"Guy does love a good moisturiser, and I have noticed my eye cream diminishing faster than usual…" she quips.

Jules and Guy share two kids together. Instagram

The 41-year-old has been an avid user of popular skincare brand Olay over the years, and is now an official Ambassador.

"I have enjoyed getting to know the products more and the actual innovation and science behind them," she says.

And, like many who have dabbled in skincare, Jules' routine has evolved over the years, where she explains she's currently "very aware" of the ageing process.

"For me it’s about ageing gracefully and working with what I already have," she says. "Having a good skincare routine helps enhance what I’ve got! I’m happy to try new things."

"Having a good skincare routine helps enhance what I’ve got!" Instagram

In addition to what she "puts on the outside", Jules also works from the inside out, which includes drinking lots of water and keeping her mental health solid - "the soul work" as she describes.

"I think that everything comes out in your skin - sleep, stress, anxiety, the food we eat," she says.

"If you keep these internal things aligned, plus a great skin care routine, you’re onto something good."