Jules Sebastian has shared an incredibly easy and nourishing breakfast recipe that will make for the perfect start to any day.
Her Grilled Zucchini and Burrata on Ciabatta recipe combines a few minutes of frying and expert flavour layering for a satisfying and tasty meal.
WATCH: Jules Sebastian's Grilled Zucchini and Burrata on Ciabatta recipe. Article continues after video.
"This could be a fancier breakfast or brunch. So easy and so delicious! Please try this," Jules captioned her post.
Here, we share how you can recreate the meal.
Ingredients
- Prosciutto
- 1 zucchini
- Honey
- Burrata (Jules used La Stella Burrata)
- Ciabatta loaf
- Basil
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Chilli flakes
Method
1. Cut your zucchini in half and use a peeler to slice it into thin slices. Place on a heated pan with olive oil and fry until golden on each side. Add honey and chilli flakes on top to taste.
2. Keeping the leftover dressing in the pan, place a few slices of ciabatta on medium heat and let them crisp up.
3. As Jules describes, once the ciabatta is plated up, "squeeze the guts of the burrata" onto the toasted bread. Then, place your prosciutto, zucchini and some basil atop the cheese.
4. Drizzle some olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste.