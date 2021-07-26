The cryptic post soon garnered a lot of comments, many of which were enquiring about the same thing.

"Second time round? Baby no. 2? 👶🏼❤️," one fan asked.

Another added: OMG! Number 2!! Amazing!! Massive congratulations xx

"Can't wait to meet baby number 2 jules 💖🐣🍼," penned a third.

"Another baby!!!!??? 🙌❤️," a fourth enquired.

Jules recently sparked pregnancy rumours after sharing an image of her baby bump on Instagram. Instagram

The mum-of-one, however, was quick to dispel the baby number two rumours, replying to the first fan by writing, "not yet! Soon though. Well at least a year!"

Jules currently shares nine-month-old Ollie with her husband Cameron Merchant, whom she met on Married At First Sight.

In an interview with Who magazine earlier in the year, Cam revealed he can't wait to show their baby boy how he and his mum met.

Jules and Cam met on MAFS and now share nine-month-old Ollie. Channel Nine

"We always say we’re so grateful for how Jules and I met," Cam told the publication.

"It has been a magical journey and we certainly look forward to showing Ollie how his parents met one day, that’s something that no one’s ever going to take away from us."

And now, if Jules' post is anything to go by, little Ollie will be getting a sibling in the not-too-distant future.

