Cam Merchant (left) and Jules Robinson (right) had to pull the plug on several of their celebrations thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. Channel Nine

“We were going O.S this month for a #babyoon! Last getaway before life changes forever!” she complained in the caption.

“#firstworldproblems I know, but gutting all the same! But.... just have to think, we are happy, safe, healthy and my passport has expired now anyway.”

Jules admitted she and Cam were forced to scrap their overseas "babymoon" plans. Instagram

Jules continued to look on the bright side in her following post, where it appeared she had swapped her plans for a big baby shower bash for multiple, smaller celebrations.

“What do you when you have to cancel your first baby shower with all your girlfriends and family? #restrictions,” she wrote alongside a series of photos where her blossoming baby bump was on full display.

“You have lots of little intimate get togethers instead! #covidfriendly.”

She added: “I have cancelled my big baby shower also 😢.Is what it’s is! 🤷🏼♀️ but I hope to have a welcome to the world party instead! #nextyear.”

Jules shows off her blossoming baby bump alongside friend Bronte Coy, who is also pregnant. Instagram

In April, Jules and Cam, 36, announced they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, the reality stars confirmed Jules was 16 weeks along at the time.

“We were so excited and just kept repeating to each other “two lines, two lines” [on the test]. It definitely didn’t sink in straight away,” Cam said.

Instead of a big bash for their baby shower, Cam and Jules had several intimate gatherings. Instagram

Meanwhile, Jules revealed the pregnancy test had initially come out as negative, making the news even more of a surprise.

“I knew because I felt so sick. I went to make some food and I was so hungry. I was cutting it up and I just got waterfalls, and I was like, 'Oh, I don’t feel right.' I did the test straight away and it was negative,” she explained.

Jules and Cam fell in love after meeting on season six of Married At First Sight in 2019 before tying the knot for real a year later.