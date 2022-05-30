Ingredients
- 450g rectangular double sponge unfilled cake
- ¼ cup lemon curd
- Icing flowers and icing sugar mixture, to decorate
PASSIONFRUIT BUTTERCREAM
- 175g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature
- 1¾ cups icing sugar mixture
- 2 tbsps passionfruit pulp
- To make passionfruit buttercream, beat butter in a small bowl with an electric mixer until very pale. Gradually beat in sugar,
¹⁄³ cup at a time. Continue beating until light and fluffy. Beat in passionfruit pulp.
- Spoon into a disposable piping bag fitted with a 7mm (size 7) fluted nozzle.
- Using a 4cm round cutter, cut out 12 rounds from each sponge layer. Cut rounds horizontally in half using a small, serrated knife.
- Place ½ tsp curd on the cut side of half the sponge rounds. Pipe a swirl of buttercream around curd. Top with remaining sponge rounds.
- Pipe a smaller swirl of buttercream on top. Decorate with icing flowers—dust with sifted icing sugar.
Prawn Cocktail Sandwiches
Makes 24, Prep 20 mins.
Tip! You can make these sandwiches several hours ahead. For a change, replace the prawns with shredded barbecue chicken.
Ingredients
- 300g cooked peeled prawns, finely chopped
- 1 avocado, halved and deseeded
- 2 green spring onions, finely chopped
- 1 tblsp lemon juice
- 12 slices white bread
- Spreadable butter
- 1 cup finely shredded cos lettuce
- Micro herbs, to garnish
SAUCE
- ¼ cup whole-egg mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp tomato sauce
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- To make sauce, whisk all ingredients in a bowl until combined. Season. Stir in prawns.
- Place avocado flesh in a medium bowl and coarsely mash. Stir in onions and juice. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread one side of each bread slice with butter. Spread avocado mixture evenly over half bread slices. Top with prawn mixture and lettuce. Sandwich with rest of bread slices, buttered-side down.
- Using a serrated knife, cut off and discard crusts. Then cut each sandwich into four triangles and place on a serving plate. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
- Serve garnished with herbs.
Baked Herbed Ricotta
Serves 12, Prep and Cook 45 mins.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp dried breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp finely grated parmesan
- 1kg fresh ricotta
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- Prosciutto, olives and lavash bread, to serve
HERB MIXTURE
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh
- thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp finely grated
- lemon rind
- 2 tsp sea salt
- ¼ cup finely chopped
- fresh parsley
- 1 long, fresh red chilli, deseeded, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp drained baby capers, chopped
- Spray cooking oil over inside of a 20cm round springform pan.
- Line base with baking paper. Spray again with
- Combine ricotta, eggs and half the herb mixture in a large bowl. Spoon into pan. Smooth top. Sprinkle over reserved crumb mix.
- Cook in a moderate oil. Sprinkle combined breadcrumbs and parmesan over base and side. Shake out excess. Reserve.
- Place in oven (180C) for 25 minutes, or until just set. Cool. Refrigerate until cold.
- To make herb mixture, combine all ingredients in a small bowl
- Top with remaining herb mixture. Serve with prosciutto, olives and bread.
Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes
Makes 36, Prep and Cook 45 mins.
Tip! Frosted cakes can be made up to two days ahead. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Ingredients
- 3 tsp cocoa powder, plus extra to decorate.
- 3 tsp red food colouring
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 125g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature
- ²∕³ cup caster sugar
- 2 eggs, at room temperature
- 1½ cups self-raising flour
FROSTING
- 250g block cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature
- 75g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature
- 2 cups icing sugar mixture
- Line three 12-hole mini muffin pans with mini paper cases (1½-tblsp capacity).
- Blend cocoa with colouring in a small jug until smooth.
- Stir into buttermilk in a bowl.
- Beat butter and sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Transfer to a large bowl. Add buttermilk mixture and sifted flour in two batches, stirring until combined. Divide evenly among paper cases (about 1 tbsp in each).
- Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 15 minutes, or until cooked when tested. Stand in pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
- To make frosting, beat cream cheese and butter in same clean bowl of electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually beat
in sugar, ½ cup at a time, until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with 1cm plain nozzle.
- Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Dust with extra sifted cocoa.