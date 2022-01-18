Art imitates life: JLP as Dr Patrick McNaughton on the hit series, Love Child, back in 2014. Ten

In fact, prior to his role as the witty host of the Australian Survivor, Jonathan actually worked as an ER doctor in Adelaide before following in his big brother into acting.

What has Anthony LaPaglia starred in?

Best known for his role as Jack Malone in the television drama Without a Trace, Anthony first made waves as the devilish cockney brother of Daphne Moon in the '90s sitcom, Frasier, for which he nabbed a Primetime Emmy Award.

He's also starred in films such as Betsy's Wedding, Empire Records, Autumn in New York, Lantana, Balibo, Holding the Man, Annabelle: Creation, and Nitram.

Jonathan followed his brother Anthony into acting. Getty

Who is Anthony LaPaglia married to?

Anthony has tied the knot a total of three times, with his first wife being actor Cherie Michan.

He then tied the knot with Gia Carides, known best for her role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, in 1998 after they met on the film Lucky Break back in 1994.

The pair welcomed daughter Bridget in January 2003 but in April 2015, the couple called it quits after 17 years of marriage.

Three years later, Anthony married Alexandra Henkel - who is 30 years the actor's junior - in Haiku Mill on Maui's north shore, with the blushing bride writing on Instagram: "28.4.2018. The day I married the love of my life."

Anthony LaPaglia and wife Alexandra Henke

Prior to the nuptials, Jonathan spoke to hit105 where he joked that he wasn't aware Anthony was even engaged to Alexandra, adding that he had not seen his brother "in a while".

"S**t is he getting married? Really?" he said at the time. "I should pay a little more attention to social media."

When the host mentioned the couple's 30-year age gap, Jonathan feigned surprise, saying, "Shut the front door? She's 30 years younger? Bloody hell. I haven't seen him in a while, he must be doing something right.

"Am I going to be a groomsman at his wedding? I didn't even know he was getting married," Jonathan added.

Anthony married Alexandra Henkel in 2018. Instagram

Who is Michael LaPaglia?

While Anthony and Jonathan forged successful careers in showbusiness, middle LaPaglia brother Michael opted to stay out of the limelight, and currently works as a car wholesaler in Los Angeles.