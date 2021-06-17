Tahnee Sims has been by Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo's side every step of the way as he fights cancer for a second time. Instagram

"I was just at home and I had a headache, but everyone has headaches and you never think much of it," he told Who Are You? podcast host Pete Timbs.

"It had been ongoing and it just got worse and worse. It got to about 4 or 5 in the afternoon and I couldn't speak, I couldn't communicate with [Tahnee] at all."

Johnny has often confessed in media interviews that he believes Tahnee’s insistence that he go to hospital saved his life and he would no longer be around if it hadn’t been for her.

The support of Tahnee, who Johnny began dating after meeting her in a dance studio in 2015, has not been lost on him and he doesn’t hold back with his praise.

“She’s been incredible. I can’t fault her. She’s been there for me every step of the way from literally the day I was diagnosed to now,” Johnny gushed to Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

“She’s been absolutely amazing. She’s been my rock so it’s been really good.”

And while the couple occasionally post loved up snaps together on Instagram, they keep the details of their relationship relatively private.

Johnny has let slip in the past that “laughter” has been key to their successful relationship.

"We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?" The X Factor star explained.

"We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too. We kiss and makeup you know?"

With Johnny’s cancer diagnosis, the couple have had to endure an ordeal that many others may never have to face – especially at such a young age.

However, Johnny and Tahnee have been taking it in their stride, with the Home and Away star admitting: "We've been through so much together now. The longer we stay together, the stronger the bond."

