Johnny Ruffo and Lynne McGranger have had a heartwarming catch-up. Instagram

Heading to his Instagram yesterday afternoon, Johnny shared a sweet snap featuring none other than Home & Away veteran Lynne McGranger.

"Always a pleasure catching up with this beautiful lady 😁🍝," Johnny captioned the sweet snap.

The musician's girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, who has been by Johnny's side every step of the way, was quick to comment on the sweet reunion, penning "😍😍😍Besties!"

Lynne also shared the pair's catch-up on her Instagram.

Posting a sweet picture of herself, Johnny, and her husband Paul, Lynne wrote, "Lunch with these Muppets. @mcsquirta @johnny_ruffo Missed you @tahneesims 🥰💕😍"

And clearly there must have been an inside joke hidden within Lynne's caption, as Johnny responded to the 68-year-old's post with a very cryptic comment.

Summer Bay's Chris and Irene together again! Instagram

"hahahaha did I tell you about that time I went to see a tarot card reader 😜" the actor wrote.

Johnny first hit our screens on The X Factor back in 2011. After that, the singer became a dancer on Dancing With The Stars in 2012, before eventually joining the cast of Home & Away as Chris Harrington in 2013.

The actor got to share the screen with Lynne, who has played the character of Irene Roberts since 1992 and is the second longest serving Home & Away actor, after Ray Meagher who plays Alf Stewart.

Johnny is currently undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

Throughout his cancer journey, Johnny's girlfriend Tahnee Sims has been with the actor every step of the way. Instagram

The singer was originally diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017.

After many rounds of chemotherapy, Johnny amazingly revealed he was all-clear of the awful disease back in 2019.

However, in November of last year, the 32-year-old shared the devastating news that his cancer had returned.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and girlfriend Tahnee.

He continued: “Though i will dig deep and beat this sh*t disease again 👊🏽💜 #f*ckcancer”.

New Idea may no longer be on Facebook but you can still find all our juicy content!