He added: 'She led the way, and I thought, "Well, that’s not going to happen! I’ve got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her.'

'I didn’t know until I got there that I was supposed to dance with her.

'[Princess Diana] kept that a secret when she met me.

'She didn’t know that Nancy Reagan hadn’t told me yet that this was the plan — that I was the Prince Charming of the evening.'

Diana was married to Prince Charles at the time.