Who Is John Lennon?

John Lennon was a singer, songwriter, and musician most famous for being a founding member of The Beatles. After leaving The Beatles, Lennon produced music on his own and with the Plastic Ono Band, which he started with future spouse Yoko Ono. He is considered one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time.

Outside of music, Lennon was also known for his performance art and anti-war activism, the latter of which almost got him deported from the United States back to England. In 1980, he was murdered by an outraged Beatles fan.

Who Is Yoko Ono?

Yoko Ono is a singer, songwriter, activist, and multimedia/performance artist. She is most known for conceptual artwork like Cut Piece and Grapefruit. Yoko was also John Lennon’s wife and frequent collaborator.

Ono was with Lennon at the time of his assassination; after John’s death, she funded several projects that promoted Lennon’s legacy: the Strawberry Fields memorial (across the spot where John was shot), the John Lennon Museum in Japan, and the Imagine Peace Tower in Iceland.

How Did John Lennon And Yoko Ono Meet?

John met Yoko at the latter’s conceptual art exhibit in London’s Indica Gallery in November 1966. Ono was preparing her Hammer a Nail art piece where the goal was to get exhibit-goers to ‘collaborate’ and ‘create’ the piece by hammering a nail into it.

Lennon was intrigued by it and wanted to hammer a nail into the blank board, even though the exhibit hadn’t opened yet. Ono claims that she did not know who John Lennon or The Beatles were, so she asked him for five shillings for the honour. Lennon allegedly replied, “I’ll give you an imaginary five shillings and hammer an imaginary nail in.”

Did John And Yoko Ever Get Married?

Both Lennon and Ono were actually married with kids at the time they met. They began an affair in 1968, and Lennon filed for divorce from his first wife a few weeks later. Ono divorced her husband in February 1969. John and Yoko married later that year in Gibraltar.

John And Yoko’s Most Famous Relationship Moments

One of the most famous pictures of John and Yoko was taken during their honeymoon. To protest the Vietnam war, the newlyweds held a ‘Bed-In for Peace’ where they stayed in bed for a week.

Another famous snapshot comes from this now-iconic Rolling Stone cover, where John is naked and holding onto a clothed Ono.

In the pages of the same issue, both John and Yoko stripped down in a very vulnerable and intimate photo shoot.

Which Of John Lennon’s Songs Did Yoko Ono Inspire?

Several of John Lennon’s songs (both as a solo artist and in the Beatles) are about or reference Yoko Ono. These include:

“Happiness is a Warm Gun”

“The Ballad of John and Yoko”

“Dear Yoko”

“I’m Losing You”

“Oh Yoko!”

“Oh My Love”

Did Yoko Ono Ever Write Or Sing A Beatles Track?

Yoko Ono actually contributed to a song called “Revolution 9” from The White Album. She also sang a line for “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill”, the only time a woman was ever featured on lead vocals for a Beatles song. Ono provided backing vocals for “Birthday” as well.

In addition, Ono helped pen both “Give Peace a Chance” and “Imagine”, two of Lennon’s most famous solo singles.

Did John Lennon And Yoko Ono’s Relationship Impact The Beatles?

The idea that Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles is so pervasive even today, it’s practically a meme. But this one isn’t just a conspiracy theory, there’s actually a grain of truth to it.

While Ono did not force Lennon to leave the band, even she admitted that “Both John and I ruined our careers by getting together, although we weren’t aware of it at the time.”

She encouraged him to write more autobiographical and experimental work which didn’t really jive well with the band or their fans. Lennon was also ‘obsessed’ with Ono, choosing to spend time with her over working on music. Eventually, all these conflicts led John to leave The Beatles to focus on his marriage and other projects.

Are John And Yoko Still Alive?

Sadly, John died in 1980 after being shot four times by a fan. Yoko Ono is still alive today!

Above Us Only Sky

John and Yoko were #RelationshipGoals even before that was a thing – the mutual respect, admiration, shared values, and passion between the two were obvious to anyone who was watching. Sadly, Lennon’s death ended this romance prematurely, but Yoko Ono continues to keep his spirit – and the spirit of their relationship – alive today.

