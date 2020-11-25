Joh Griggs and Todd Huggins marked 14 years of marriage with touching tributes on Instagram. Instagram

Over on his own Instagram page, Todd joked: “Happy anniversary/winning the Lotto day @johgriggs7 . You are the luckiest girl in the world. Have a great day.”

Joh, who shares sons Joe, 23, and Jesse, 24, with ex-partner Gary Sweet, has publicly praised her husband in interviews in the past.

Speaking to Now to Love in 2018, former House Rules host Joh admitted it was Todd who kept her going behind the scenes.

"I don't think there's many men who would have a wife who spends 90% of their life travelling and never be insecure about it because he's so confident in his own skin," Joh said.

"He's pretty exceptional."

Joh's sons Joe and Jess, now 23 and 24, attended. Instagram

In fact, the former Olympic swimmer revealed that her only regret when it comes to Todd is that she didn’t meet him sooner.

"I feel so lucky I met him but I wish I met him earlier. He's awesome," she confessed.

"He's such a ripper. He's just the most awesome person I know. He's funny, he's the first person to take the mickey out of himself, he's kind, genuine and just a stand-up human being. You can rely on him."

Johanna and Todd married in a private ceremony at their home in Collaroy Plateau in Sydney on 25 November 2006.