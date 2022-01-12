Joey has said he won't get plastic surgery. Instagram

In a profile with GQ in 2011, Joey, now 31, vowed he will ever undergo the knife

"I think it's just one of those things like tattoos - you get one done and then you want some more," the The Only Way Is Essex star said.

"Some people on the show do have it – my cousin Chloe . I mean Chloe is a proper decent, nice girl - but some people have all that done. I would never have any plastic surgery. I actually think men look good with crows' feet. I think if you get crows feet, leave it."

While plastic surgery isn't in Joey's future, the I'm A Celeb contestant did get a set of Veneers as well as teeth-whitening treatment just before the Christmas of 2011.

The reality star received a set of Veneers in 2011. Ten

“Thanks to @hospitalgroupuk for my new Reem smile! :))))))," the Essex boy tweeted at the time.

As for curating other parts of his aesthetic, Joey also told GQ that his hair is vital real estate and he prefers it void of greasiness - meaning he'll often shower twice a day.

Well that doesn't bode well for the I'm A Celeb jungle.

What's more, during his time on TOWIE, tanning culture was rife, much to the star's dismay.

Joey Essex's estimated net worth was recently revealed. Ten

"I've only ever had a spray tan once and that was to see what it would be like," he revealed. "When I had one I was like, 'woah, I look like an oompah loompah.' So orange! I didn't really like it."

While Joey doesn't want to fork out dollars on these procedures, he certainly has the means to, with recent reports revealing just how much the celebrity is actually worth.

Joey has an estimated net worth of over (AUD) $11m and makes $6,837 per sponsored Instagram post.

And exorbitant figure is likely to shoot up following his stint in the Aussie jungle.

