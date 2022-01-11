Joey has an estimated net worth of over (AUD) $11m. Instagram

With an estimated net worth of over (AUD) $11m, Joey, who found fame on British reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex has gone on to become one of the franchise's most successful stars.

And one look at his Instagram account will easily tell you why the 31-year-old has amassed such a fortune.

With over 1.8million followers, it's estimated Joey makes $6,837 per sponsored Instagram post.

But this exorbitant figure is likely to shoot up following his stint in the Aussie jungle.

The Only Way Is Essex, which was first broadcast in 2010, follows the real lives of a bunch of people in Essex and it often involves lots of break ups, make ups and arguments.

Joey also appeared on the UK version of I'm a Celebrity Ten

Since first appearing on the show at just 20 years old, Joey has since gone on to appear on many other reality series including the UK version of I’m A Celebrity, Masterchef and Ex On The Beach.

Joey’s most recent television appearance before heading into the jungle was on a documentary titled Joey Essex: Grief and Me, which followed his journey with therapy sessions as he tried to deal with his mother's suicide.

The show was a serious and personal insight into the life of the usually happy-go-lucky TV persona the British public has come to know and love.

He also has his own hair range called D’Reem Hair, which is a play on term ‘reem’ which he coined himself (meaning ‘good’), and he has also launched two fragrances and four books according to data from SlotsUp.

Joey's jungle stint has gotten off to a strong start, with romance rumours about him and campmate Maria Thattil already buzzing.

While Joey and Maria appear to have spent a bit of time in the jungle flirting, nothing concrete has actually happened between them… yet.

In the show's fifth episode the duo chatted briefly about what they look for in a partner, Joey joking that he ticks all of Maria's boxes.

"I like people who are adventurous, creative and open," the model said during a brief moment of downtime.

Joey responded: "I've pretty much got all them things. If there was a piece of paper with a load of boxes, I reckon every one would be ticked."

Later, both contestants gushed to producers about how well they were getting along, Joey telling the cameras that "something is there" between him and Maria.

"I think we've hit it off really, really well, we're having great conversation. It's really lovely. He is very charming," Maria added separately.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

