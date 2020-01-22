Jodi Anasta has revealed that she is quitting the long-running soap Neighbours. Getty

The brunette beauty previously took a three-week hiatus from shooting last June, and later confessed that her reason for the break was due to being exhausted.

She revealed that she was finding the challenges of her busy work schedule, being a co-parent and splitting her time between Melbourne and Sydney a little bit overwhelming.

Jodi said leaving the show will be “sad” as the cast and crew have become part of her life, but she added the transition will also be really exciting.

Jodi confirmed she will be leaving Ramsey Street but insisted her decision has nothing to do with “exhaustion”. Instagram

Jodi, who rose to fame playing Martha MacKenzie on Home And Away, went on to play Elly Conway on Neighbours.

The actress said that she is looking forward to being able to live in Sydney full time, where she can enjoy the perks of being a mum.

“I will have so much more time with my beautiful daughter. I’ll get to do more school drop offs, all that kind of stuff, and just get back into auditioning again.

“I like being busy but just being back in Sydney and having that stability is a wonderful thing,” she said.

Jodi previously told 9Honey she needed to take a break because she had been "trying to push through”, and the commute between Sydney and Melbourne left her "exhausted".

"I was trying to push through, but everything builds and then you realise how exhausted you are and crumble a little bit," she told the publication.