Lauren took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself and Jimmy, along with a gushing birthday tribute. Instagram

Wellwishers were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the candid snap, with one person writing: “Aww beautiful ppl happy birthday.”

Another person added: “Beautiful pic..Happy Birthday.”

Lauren also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Birthday boy!! HBD,” with an accompanying love heart emoji.

Retired AFL star Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand made their relationship official in early November, following his split from wife Nadia in August. Instagram

Lauren’s birthday message comes after she took to Instagram in October to gush over Jimmy, following the news they were officially an item.

At the time, Lauren re-shared a photo from Jimmy’s Instagram, which showed him playing with his two sons: Aston, three, and Henley, one.

'You're the most amazing dad, I admire you more and more each day for everything you do for these boys,' Lauren wrote.

The blonde beauty shared another candid snap of herself walking hand-in-hand with Jimmy, along with a love heart emoji.

In a another post, Lauren also admitted she was “content and couldn’t be happier”, even though she hadn't confirmed her relationship with Jimmy at the time.