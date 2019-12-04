Retired AFL star Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand made their relationship Instagram official in early November, following his split from wife Nadia in August.
WATCH: Nadia Bartel breaks down on TV when talking about Jimmy
And on Wednesday, Lauren took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself and Jimmy, along with a gushing birthday tribute.
“Happy Birthday JB, I love you,” Lauren captioned the photo, which showed Jimmy cosying up to her, along with a love heart emoji.
Lauren took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself and Jimmy, along with a gushing birthday tribute.
Instagram
Wellwishers were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the candid snap, with one person writing: “Aww beautiful ppl happy birthday.”
Another person added: “Beautiful pic..Happy Birthday.”
Lauren also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, along with the caption: “Birthday boy!! HBD,” with an accompanying love heart emoji.
Retired AFL star Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand made their relationship official in early November, following his split from wife Nadia in August.
Instagram
Lauren’s birthday message comes after she took to Instagram in October to gush over Jimmy, following the news they were officially an item.
At the time, Lauren re-shared a photo from Jimmy’s Instagram, which showed him playing with his two sons: Aston, three, and Henley, one.
'You're the most amazing dad, I admire you more and more each day for everything you do for these boys,' Lauren wrote.
Lauren’s birthday message comes after she took to Instagram in October to gush over Jimmy, following the news they were officially an item.
Instagram
The blonde beauty shared another candid snap of herself walking hand-in-hand with Jimmy, along with a love heart emoji.
In a another post, Lauren also admitted she was “content and couldn’t be happier”, even though she hadn't confirmed her relationship with Jimmy at the time.
In a another post, Lauren also admitted she was “content and couldn’t be happier”, even though she hadn't confirmed her relationship with Jimmy at the time.
Instagram