"There’s no one I’d rather share this incredible life with." Instagram

Jane went on to share a birthday surprise with the Working Class Man singer.

"I know you think it’s a quiet night by the river with a chicken pie but No! Put on your best shirt ‘cos I’m taking you on a date. Cheers to as many years as we can be here together."

The tribute was quick to garner plenty of support from the couple's friends and fans.

Fellow musician Chris Cheney commented: "Woohoo!!! Happy birthday Jimmy health happiness to you always big love from the Cheney’s!"

Sarah Stein also sent Jimmy her best. Instagram

Jane also took to her Instagram stories to share some other birthday tributes to Jimmy from actor Sara Wiseman, and Rick Stein's wife - business owner Sarah Stein.

"Happiest of birthdays @jimmybarnesofficial you marvellous man," the former penned alongside a group photo. "Big hugs to you & Jane @jane13barnes."

Meanwhile, Sarah shared her well wishes, writing: "Happy birthday @jimmybarnesofficial. Have a great celebration with @jane13barnes and family xxx."

Jimmy met Jane in 1979. Instagram

Jimmy met Jane in 1979, six years after he’d joined Cold Chisel. A self-professed maths and languages “nerd” who was studying at university in Canberra, Jane rarely dated and was more comfortable at the university’s chess club than in a nightclub.

“I’d met a lot of girls in my life, but no one had ever stopped me in my tracks like that girl did,” Jimmy wrote in his memoir, Working Class Man. “She was way out of my class, but I loved her from the minute I saw her. Jane would change my life.”

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony today!