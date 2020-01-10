WATCH: MAFS' Elizabeth shows off weight loss as she gets new tattoo

Jillian Michaels is standing by her recent comments about Lizzo's body after 'fat shaming' the singer on BuzzFeed's AM to DM series.

While talking about Lizzo’s messages about self-acceptance and body positivity, Jillian posed the question: “Why are we celebrating her body?”

“Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she continued.

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

She then posted a Twitter statement further stoking the controversy.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving.

"I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity—heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” she wrote.

“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritise our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”