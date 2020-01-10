Jillian Michaels 'fat shames' Lizzo - refuses to apologise
Standing by her comments
Jillian Michaels is standing by her recent comments about Lizzo's body after 'fat shaming' the singer on BuzzFeed's AM to DM series.
While talking about Lizzo’s messages about self-acceptance and body positivity, Jillian posed the question: “Why are we celebrating her body?”
“Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she continued.
“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”
She then posted a Twitter statement further stoking the controversy.
“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving.
"I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity—heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” she wrote.
“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritise our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”
It didn’t take long for furious Lizzo fans and celebrities to clap back on Twitter.
“Just saying… MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS. Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat peopleOpens in New Window and get in the bin,” wrote actress JameelaJamil.
“Lizzo spends hours every night singing and playing the flute during intensive dance cardio. Just admit that the only self worth you’ve found for yourself is in your thinness, Jillian, then go to therapy &do the work to love yourself,” commented an angry fan.
Meanwhile Lizzo - who recently announced she was taking a break from Twitter - hasn't responded to the drama.