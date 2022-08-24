“Jessika was packed and ready to go but Ten called for a last-minute meeting where they told her that her pay would be halved,” the insider said.
Apparently Jess was set to receive close to $6000 a week, while her co-stars received a paltry $3000. When the show tried to cut her pay to match the others Jess wasn’t interested.
“As much as they wanted her on the show, they couldn't afford what she was asking for anymore. It just didn't make sense to keep her on,” the source said.
As much as we’d love to get paid 3K a week to hang out in an Argentinian villa will all the drama that is going on there maybe Jess was right to give it a skip.
Rumours began earlier this week that Abbie Chatfield’s (maybe ex) boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen had entered the show claiming to be single. He then started hooking up with his co-star Megan Marx.
"The drama is insane, Konrad is sleeping with Megan [Marx]," another source told The Daily Mail.
"On the first night of filming he hooked up with Megan. I didn't know what was happening,"
Ten hasn't released a full list of contestants for The Challenge but here’s who we're pretty sure is going to be on the show:
Konrad Bień-Stephen – The Bachelor season seven
Megan Marx – The Bachelor season four and Bachelor in Paradise Australia
Jack Vidgen – Australia’s Got Talent
Brittany Hockley– The Bachelor season six
Sarah Roza – MAFS season five
Cyrell Paul – MAFS season six
Kiki Morris – The Bachelor Australia season four and Bachelor in Paradise Australia
Marley Biyendolo – Big Brother Australia season 13
David Subritzky – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia
Emily Seebomh – Australian Olympic swimmer
Suzan Mutesi – actress, model and fashion designer
WATCH BELOW: Jack Vidgen competes on Australian Ninja Warrior