Jessica Simpson has admitted to sleeping with ex-husband Nick Lachey before they finalised their highly publicised divorce. Getty

“He didn’t stay the night. I was relieved because I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark,” she added. “When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”

The admission comes days after she admitted to having an "emotional affair" with Johnny Knoxville.

Writing in the same memoir, Simpson said she formed a bond with the Jackass star while they were filming the 2005 film, Dukes of Hazzard.

Jessica and Johnny on a promo tour for Dukes of Hazzard in 2005 Getty

“I could share my deepest authentic thoughts with him, and he didn’t roll his eyes at me. He actually liked that I was smart and embraced my vulnerabilities,” the 39-year-old wrote.

“He believed in me and made me feel I could do anything.”

“First off, we were both married, so this wasn’t going to get physical,” she wrote.

Jessica Simpson with her son Eric, daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace. Instagram

“But to me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one. It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered.”

She added, “Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex.”

Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage.