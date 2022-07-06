Jess couldn't be more proud of her daughters! Instagram

Weekend Today presenter Belinda Russell wrote: "Just gorgeous 😍," while Amazing Race host Beau Ryan shared a clapping emoji.

Sports presenter Erin Molan also shared her love, adding: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The special family moment comes just a week after the Rowe family attended the Australia Thor: Love and Thunder premiere.

Donning a multi-coloured floor-length dress, Jess contrasted with her equally as stunning daughters who opted for all-black numbers for the event.

The Rowe girls stunned at the Thor premiere Getty

"What a blast! The girls & I had a ball at Thor premiere @marvelaunz," Jess wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for having us ❤️❤️❤️. The movie is sensational!! I want my own hammer! #craphousewife #movies #thorloveandthunder #hammerofthor #marvelaunz."

After a long journey with IVF, Jess gave birth to her first daughter Allegra on January 18, 2007.

"We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little miracle. It was the happiest day of our lives and we feel blessed to be a family," Jess and Peter said in a statement at the time.

WATCH: Jessica Rowe films TikTok embarrassing her kids

Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter Giselle. Jess even interrupted Peter while he was filming 60 Minutes to alert him that labour had begun.

Jess is very dedicated to her kids and even left her job at Studio 10 in 2018 in order to focus on them more.

"I could feel at the end of each show on most days I would be close to tears. I'd feel that behind my eyes and was just about keeping it together. And I thought 'why am I doing this to myself?'," she told Kidspot about her decision to quit.

"Now my daughters were getting older, I realised they needed me more than ever. I couldn't ignore my life's greatest work – being the best mother for them," she confirmed.

