Jess copped major backlash over the interview. Instagram

The backlash was immediate, with many taking to Twitter to criticise the star and question why she would give a voice to the controversial politician.

One Twitter user posted: “Who is stuff like this for? Who is the person who is listening to Jessica Rowe and thinking they might like to hear what prominent racist and electoral criminal Pauline Hanson reckons about love and kids? Why is our media like this?”

A second added: “Why would anyone interview Hanson? Racism should not be given air time. Good that Jessica Rowe has listened to people’s feedback and requested the interview be taken down.”

Jessica explained why she chose to pull the episode. Instagram

Jess has since responded to the criticism by releasing a statement explaining why she chose to remove the interview with Pauline.

“There has been much reaction and comment to my podcast conversation with Pauline Hanson today. Pauline’s political views are the opposite of mine. I have never agreed with her on those issues. Never will. Kindness is at the heart of who I am.

“Amongst the comments today I heard from some who I admire enormously including Nakkiah Lui and Grace Tame and I want to thank them especially for their candour.”

“This will be the start of a bigger conversation for me and with those who this topic directly affects.”

Fans weren't happy about Pauline Hanson appearing on the podcast. Getty

Pauline Hanson has since responded to the deletion, writing on social media: “At 9:56pm, my office received an email to advise a podcast I’d participated in some weeks ago with Jess Rowe was being pulled.

“I note Jess was sent several tweets, condemning her for conducting a non-political interview with me. Twitter haters bombarded Jess online to a point where she obviously felt pressured to remove the podcast. Shame on keyboard warriors for impacting Jessica’s mental well-being.

“Cancel culture in this country is killing debate, freedom of speech, and shutting down conservative political representation.”