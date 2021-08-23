"I wish I had been a better person, and a better man, a stronger man not just for myself but more you," Karl told Jess. Instagram

Jess went on to candidly reveal that her sacking from the morning show contributed to her postnatal depression.

"Whether or not, looking back, I would have wanted to come back, to have that taken out of my hands, that was what made me so furious at the time," Jess told Karl.

"It's always been on my mind to sit down and talk to you about that... there was hurt and pain amongst a number of people... it was such a storm. A real storm," added Karl, who still hosts the morning show alongside Allison Langdon.

Jess and Karl used to co-host The Today show. Channel Nine

After Jess posted a throwback shot of herself and Karl on Instagram to promote the debut episode, fans were quick to congratulate the presenter for her honesty.

TV veterinary presenter Dr. Katrina commented: "Huge congrats @jessjrowe, loved this interview - it was great to hear you guys chat so openly and look forward to the next one."

"Fearless, emotionally unguarded and truly authentic in your public work. Qualities not celebrated enough in the media," another user added.

"It’s a lovely interview ... I was outraged at the way you were treated by the media .. I thought you were like a breath of beautiful Smiley fresh air every morning and admired your positive energy," a third penned.

Of course, this isn't the first time Jess has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health. Earlier this year, the 51-year-old told Who that prioritising her mental wellbeing allows her to be her best self.

“I’m still a work in progress and I think, for all of us, it’s important that you’re open to that," Jess told the publication.

"There’s no shame in going to see your GP, getting a mental health plan, talking to an expert. I still take antidepressants and I’ve got no shame in telling people that because it helps me. I want to be my best self and that helps me do that.”