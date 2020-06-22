Meghan (left) is "distancing herself" from her former best friend Jessica Mulroney (right) after her recent controversy. Getty

“Meghan is aware of that, but she can’t be seen to be associating with someone who is accused of racism when she’s positioning herself at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The insider adds: “Meghan’s worried. Jessica was a key part of her life but her reputation is more important above all else.”

Jessica came under fire last week following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum around the world.



Long-standing issues around systematic racism, white privilege, and police brutality were brought to the forefront of the world’s attention like never before.

Meghan shared a powerful video against racism following the death of George Floyd. Instagram

Meghan herself even shared a powerful video message in support of the movement , calling for others to lead with love and compassion.

Following this, black influencer Sasha Exeter called upon her peers with large numbers of followers not to remain silent in the face of injustice.

However, it appears Jessica took this as a thinly veiled personal dig at her, and according to Sasha, Jessica then sent her a threat.

Jessica is said to be dumbfounded by Meghan "abandoning her" in her time of need. Getty

In a lengthy 11-minute video, Sasha revealed details of Jessica’s reaction.

"I was very vocal about wanting my peers and folks with an online presence to speak out, stand up, and use their voice for good to help combat what's going on with this race war and what's happening to the Black community," Sasha explained.

"One very prominent Canadian figure who used to be an acquaintance of mine named Jessica Mulroney took offense to a very generic call to action that I shared on my IG Stories. And what happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June the 3rd."

Sasha Exeter (pictured) revealed Jessica sent her a threat after the influencer called on her peers not to remain silent. Getty

Jessica then responded with a public apology on Instagram.

"As some of you may have seen, [Sasha Exeter] and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society," she wrote.

"I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better."

