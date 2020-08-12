Despite receiving positive messages from fans, a source told The Sun that it wasn't a coincidence Jessica shared the post on the same date as Harry and Meghan's explosive biography Finding Freedom.

"As soon as she posted this, people immediately began DMing to each other in both media and society circles, here in Canada - and beyond - which, let's face it, was probably exactly the reaction she wanted," they told the publication.

"Jessica certainly does not miss an opportunity, for it to be on the same day as the release of Meghan and Harry's biography, Finding Freedom, it's a good attempt to steal some of the thunder."

Back in June, Jessica was slammed for "textbook white privilege" when black Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter shared Instagram screenshots by Jessica that threatened her livelihood.

The stylist was then sacked from her TV credits on bridal show I Do, Redo and Good Morning America and issued an apology on Instagram.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society," she wrote on Instagram.

"I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

She added: "I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both privately and publicly today is true," she continued. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."

In a previous report by New Idea, it was revealed that Meghan is “distancing herself” from the fallout especially since she was positioning herself at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However insiders say cutting ties with Jessica, whose father in law is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, might be the biggest mistake she’ll ever make.

“Jessica is dumbfounded by Meghan abandoning her in her hour of need, and she’s not one to take something like this lying down,” a source claimed.

“Jessica is the gatekeeper of every single one of Meghan’s secrets – and, by proxy, Harry and the palace’s secrets. If she were to get her revenge by doing a tell-all, the results could be disastrous.”