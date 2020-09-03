Could this be something to do with the Meghan drama? Instagram

The cryptic message follows a now-deleted post of Jessica's that featured one of her 10-year-old twin sons holding Meghan's dress train on her 2018 royal wedding day.

“When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away. I see this and pure joy,” the mum-of-three wrote in the caption, but deleted the snap three days later.

Jessica also shared a quote to her Instagram post that read: “A quiet woman is at peace & is about to change everything.”

“Jessica was very hurt and cried for weeks when she was cut off,” an insider source says.

“But she has re-emerged stronger and ready to tell her side of the story. Jessica is Meghan’s secret keeper and has the keys to it all – her wild days before she married into the royal family, and what Meghan really thinks about Harry and her falling out with the Cambridges.

“It would be the hottest interview in the news around the world, and given that Jessica is a self-styled PR expert, she is well aware of the impact. Jessica’s TV career folded amid the scandal, and she sees a sit-down, tell-all with a powerful journalist as her ticket back into the business.”

Jessica took two months off social media after she came under fire for abusing her white privilege in her disagreement concerning race with another influencer, Sasha Exeter.

The celebrity stylist broke her silence on social media with a birthday tribute to her twin sons Brian and John.

"My incredible family have had to witness their mom in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here," she wrote.

Meghan and Jessica's friendship appears to be over.

In a bombshell report by The Sun, Jessica reportedly told associates that she feels a lack of support from Duchess Meghan and her concerned agents are trying to rescue her career without Meghan's help.

“Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good," a source told the publication.

“She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again. Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.”