Jessica Mulroney (pictured) was devastated and "cried for weeks" after former BFF Meghan Markle (right) cut her off. Getty

Posting to her Instagram, she shared a white picture with the words:“A quiet woman is at peace & is about to change everything” in bold black font. And insiders say Meghan should be worried.

“Jessica was very hurt and cried for weeks when she was cut off,” says a source.

“But she has re-emerged stronger and ready to tell her side of the story. Jessica is Meghan’s secret keeper and has the keys to it all – her wild days before she married into the royal family, and what Meghan really thinks about Harry and her falling out with the Cambridges.

A cryptic post on Jessica's Instagram (pictured) could have Meghan worried. Instagram

“It would be the hottest interview in the news around the world, and given that Jessica is a self-styled PR expert, she is well aware of the impact. Jessica’s TV career folded amid the scandal, and she sees a sit-down, tell-all with a powerful journalist as her ticket back into the business.”

Jessica came under fire earlier this year following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum around the world.

Long-standing issues around systematic racism, white privilege, and police brutality were brought to the forefront of the world’s attention like never before.

Meghan "distanced herself" from her former best friend Jessica Mulroney (right) after her recent controversy. Getty

Meghan herself even shared a powerful video message in support of the movement , calling for others to lead with love and compassion.

Following this, black influencer Sasha Exeter called upon her peers with large numbers of followers not to remain silent in the face of injustice.

Sasha Exeter (pictured) revealed Jessica sent her a threat after the influencer called on her peers not to remain silent over racism issues. Getty

However, it appears Jessica took this as a thinly veiled personal dig at her, and according to Sasha, Jessica then sent her a threat, which Sasha exposed in a lengthy 11-minute video.

Jessica ultimately responded with a public apology on Instagram while Meghan distanced herself from her former friend.

