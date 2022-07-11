Jess and Themeli said "I do" in a small church ceremony in Darwin on Saturday. Instagram

It should come as no surprise after Jess told WHO earlier this year that she'd always dreamed of a beachy Darwin wedding.

“I always knew I wanted to have the wedding in Darwin,” she revealed of her and Themeli’s hometown, where her extended family remains.

“We are just making sure everyone can be there, but are close to locking in a date!”

But it sounds like she knew more than she let on at the time unless her July wedding was a rush job - which we seriously doubt!

Jess always dreamed of a beachy Darwin wedding. Instagram

Jess and Themeli had been planning the nuptials for some time after getting engaged during a sun-filled vacation to Greece in 2019.

The private pair are yet to share any snaps from their ceremony, but fans had a tiny peek when Tim West shared a photo from the big day on Facebook.

“Congratulations Prince and Princess of Darwin, a truly beautiful union,” he captioned the snap of a green grass lawn and a white marquee with decorations.

She and her new husband live in Sydney but made sure to return to their hometown for the ceremony, as all of Jess' "mob" are up north.

Jess became engaged during a vacation to Greece in 2019. Instagram

The pair have been together for more than a decade total, having first met in a Darwin nightclub when Jess was just 18.

“I’m the one who made the move and ended up getting his number from a really good friend,” The Voice coach previously said of the beginning of their relationship.

“I texted and said ‘I’d really like this to work, how about you?’ and I didn’t think I would do anything in my life like that,” she revealed.

Her career was just beginning at the time, so the pair did long distance for the first seven years of their relationship – showing intense dedication to each other.

WATCH: Jessica Mauboy: “Self-Worth Is Definitely A Journey And It’s A Work In Progress”

Jess realised he was ‘the one’ when she travelled to Greece with Themeli to meet his extended family, and not long after they were engaged.

Now they're husband and wife, we can't wait to see what the future holds!