In October last year, Jess and Themeli confirmed they were engaged following 10 years of dating, after touching down at Sydney Airport as they returned from a romantic getaway in Europe.

Themeli surprised Jess by popping the question on a beach in Greece, his homeland.

Jess told awaiting reporters at the time, “It’s very exciting."

After confirming her engagement, Jess showed off her bling on Instagram. Instagram

After announcing the exciting news, The Sapphires star gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring on Instagram and revealed details of the proposal.

"The love of my life proposed to me in his family’s home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset 🌅 We are so happy 💍 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love," she captioned a photo of herself with her fiancé.

The singer and actress has spoken about her relationship in past interviews, admitting her attraction to Themeli took her by surprise.

Themeli reportedly surprised Jess by proposing on a beach in Greece. Instagram

“I always thought I would date a darker-skinned, masculine guy, but I have been totally attracted to the opposite. Themeli is Greek and a blue-eyed guy who has beautiful European features. He likes to live day to day and he's not about having a schedule. He is a little scruffy and loves fishing,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2013.

Jess added that starting a family was hopefully on the horizon for her in the future.

“I would love to have kids one day. I love being Aunty Jess and used to take care of my sister's kids when I was home a lot more – now I tend to move between Darwin and Sydney a lot. I do like the idea of settling down with my partner to raise a family, but right now I'm going with the flow,” she said.