“She thanks everyone involved on the show for their ongoing support and love, especially her ‘Rafter’s family’, and sends them her very best wishes for the production.”
More to come.
Fans were thrilled to hear that Jessica Marais had signed on to the new series of Packed to the Rafters, after putting her career on hold to focus on her mental health in 2018.
WATCH: James Stewart & Jessica Marais in Packed to the Rafters
But on Tuesday, it was revealed the 35-year-old has officially pulled out of the project due to “personal reasons” and will no longer filming the series.
RGM Artists confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “Jessica Marais has decided to step away from the new series Back to the Rafters for personal reasons.
“She thanks everyone involved on the show for their ongoing support and love, especially her ‘Rafter’s family’, and sends them her very best wishes for the production.”
More to come.
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.