Mum-of-one Jessica, who shares daughter Scout with her ex fiance James Stewart also asked for assistance when it came to her day-to-day life.

"Help me make adult, task-focused decisions. However, stay present and enjoy the journey and not get lost," she wrote.

"Help me to dream but also be realistic. Help me to be my best self. Please grant me the courage to face this day. And whether to buy a tin of beans or a plastic-wrapped vegetable, taking into account my footprint, whilst ultimately being an animal, soul and product myself. Whether to focus on my shell (as it is my present form) or throw caution to the wind and not care...."

Jessica also contemplated her own loneliness and her "35 years of semi-aliveness" remarking that she'll "probably still be uninformed, swayed by exposure or the way that my brain stores and interprets information."

"Am I celebrating solitude or re-enforcing loneliness? Solitude sounds much sexier than loneliness. The wisdom to love effortlessly and freely whilst respecting the intricacies and complexities of each other person's relationships," she mused.

The actress finished by saying, "May I please keep my curiosity. May I have the bravery to try, but then not try, but still try."

Jessica's posts were met with much love and support from her friends and followers.

"Dear Jess, thank you for sharing your vulnerability, it's made me feel a bit less alone today," one commented.

"Wise words, stay safe," penned another.

Jessica's former Rafters co-star and close friend Hugh Sheridan also shared his support commenting, "I love you my darling heart."

Jessica, who has spoken openly about living with bipolar disorder was hospitalised in a "distressed state" earlier in May.

Hugh, who played Jessica's on-screen brother in Packed To The Rafters has been supporting her following her turbulent month and has regularly shared updates on his personal Instagram account.

Most recently, Hugh shared a sweet selfie of himself, Jessica and friend Ann Fay enjoying a day in the sun together.

"Best day of my life with my dearest friends," Hugh captioned the pic.