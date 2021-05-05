“I tucked your memory into that moment and promise you will always be a tree of life dancing through the flames," Jessica Marais wrote in a touching tribute to her late mother ahead of Mother's Day. Instagram

Jessica continued: “They reminded me of when we used to talk about people trying to stomp out a memory. Of Plath’s cardavor poem, or our dreams of the Phoenix from the ashes. Or all the saddest parts of modern history. Or the very real way that death comes ‘unexpectedly’(said in the fearsome preacher from Pollyanna’s bellowing voice).”

Ending the post, the Packed To The Rafters star admitted how much she missed her mother.

“I tucked your memory into that moment and promise you will always be a tree of life dancing through the flames,” she penned.

“And right now I can hear a birdsong I know you would love x miss you.”

Jessica and her mother at the 2011 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Getty

Jessica’s sister Clara commented on the post, touched by the sentiment.

“Oh this is so beautiful gooshy! 😥 And looks just like our mumma bear! Sending love ❤” Clara wrote.

In August last year, Jess’ Packed To The Rafters co-star Hugh Sheridan, 35, confirmed the news of Karen’s death as he publicly supported his close friend with an Instagram tribute.

Jess was raised by her mother after moving to Australia from South Africa at nine years old and losing her father to a heart attack six months later.