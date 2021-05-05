“Today, at the top of one hill, I saw what I thought were lots of tiny birds perched in the bare branches of a tree looking out to sea. They were actually burnt seedling bulbs at a second glance, but they were the shape of birds. And I wondered, does it matter? Are they less beautiful or the picture less breathtaking now that I have adjusted my eyes and see the reality. Because what is still has a story and shape."
“I tucked your memory into that moment and promise you will always be a tree of life dancing through the flames," Jessica Marais wrote in a touching tribute to her late mother ahead of Mother's Day.
Instagram
Jessica continued: “They reminded me of when we used to talk about people trying to stomp out a memory. Of Plath’s cardavor poem, or our dreams of the Phoenix from the ashes. Or all the saddest parts of modern history. Or the very real way that death comes ‘unexpectedly’(said in the fearsome preacher from Pollyanna’s bellowing voice).”